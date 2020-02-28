GM to add 1,200 jobs at two Michigan plants

General Motors (GM -2.6% ) says it plans to add more than 1,200 jobs at its Lansing, Mich., manufacturing operations to meet growing customer demand for mid-size SUVs and help launch two new Cadillac sedans.

GM says it will add a second shift at its Lansing Grand River Assembly, resulting in the plant adding nearly 400 employees to support the launch of the Cadillac CT4 and CT5 sedans, and add a third shift at the Lansing Delta Township Assembly to help build Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave SUVs, which will add ~800 employees.

Both shift additions will be operational in Q2, the company says.