Spirit AeroSystems eyes March restart for 737 MAX production

Spirit AeroSystems (SPR -5.9% ) says it plans to restart limited production of the 737 MAX in March, regardless of Boeing's ability to win backing from regulators for the grounded jet to resume commercial service.

The biggest supplier of parts for the MAX says it will gradually resume making fuselages, engine pylons and other parts for the jet, which drives more than half of Spirit's revenues.

"Boeing has decoupled production from re-certification," Spirit CEO Tom Gentile said during today's earnings conference call following the company's Q4 earnings report that sharply missed Wall Street expectations.

Gentile said Spirit and Boeing had established a joint task force to support their suppliers dealing with the freeze in MAX production, and the two companies are exploring options including building additional inventory, financial support and eased payment terms.

Another Boeing supplier, Safran, said earlier this week that Boeing had agreed to cover payments for jet engines made for the grounded MAX.