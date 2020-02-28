January farm prices received Index -2.2% (M/M)

The January Prices Received Index 2011 Base, at 88.7, -2.2% from December but +2.5% from January 2019.
The crop production index -3.5% M/M to 82.3; the livestock index was +1% at 98.2 M/M.
Food grains +4.3% M/M and -3.6% Y/Y.
Feed grains +2.3% M/M and +6.2% Y/Y.
Oilseeds +1.7% M/M and +2.0% Y/Y.
Fruits and nuts -2.3% M/M and -3.3% Y/Y.
Vegetable and melon +39.9% M/M and +58.8% Y/Y.
Other crop -3.0% M/M and -5.8% Y/Y.
