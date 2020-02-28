VMware tumbles to two-year lows as SEC probes backlog

VMware (VMW -10.6% ) plunges after the company missed Q4 earnings expectations and disclosed an SEC investigation into its backlog.

In an 8-K filing, VMware, which is majority owned by Dell (DELL -9.6% ), said the SEC in December requested a series of documents and information related to its backlog and associated accounting and disclosures; the company provided no further information.

The probe was disclosed as VMware reported Q4 results that showed $18M million in total backlog, largely from orders held due to export requirements.