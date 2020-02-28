BofA expects Fed to go '50' in March

While most (if not all) expect the Fed to ease policy in March, most (if not all) anticipate just a 25 basis point move.

Bank of America, however, is now predicting the Fed will cut by 50 basis points to "stem the panic in markets."

The March meeting isn't until the 18th though. If one suspects BofA may be right about the "50," one must also feel that the Fed isn't going to wait that long. Given Jay Powell's statement this afternoon, a big move prior to Monday's open seems a betting chance.