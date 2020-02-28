Penn Virginia surges most in nearly two years after Q4 earnings beat

Penn Virginia (PVAC +26.6% ) pushes to its best one-day showing since May 2018 after the company's "strong" Q4 earnings and higher than expected production, according to Capital One analyst Richard Tullis.

Penn Virginia management reiterated exposure to the Eagle Ford, as well as access to Magellan East Houston and Light Louisiana Sweet pricing hubs, which sit at a spot price of ~$3/bbl premium to WTI, Tullis says.

The company posted better than expected Q4 earnings and revenues, and unveiled planned 2020 capital spending of $265M-$295M.