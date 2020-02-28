Even a couple of income darlings are getting hammered

Among BDCs, Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) has been the company that could do no wrong. As SA Contributor BDC Buzz noted earlier this week, MAIN's average annual return over the last 12 years (which includes the financial crisis), has been 31%.

The stock's off 5.1% today (after an earnings beat last night), and down more than 15% amid the market carnage this week. Current yield is 6.4%. In the above-referenced article, the author said he was waiting for a pullback to buy - he may have gotten his wish.

Among closed-end funds, the Pimco Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) - managed by Daniel Ivascyn - consistently trades at a fancy premium to book value. And for good reason - a modestly rising payout each year (with bonus payouts each December) alongside steady NAV.