Mack-Cali denies refusing to engage with potential buyer

Mack-Cali (CLI -2.9% ) CEO Michael J. DeMarco rebuts Rizk Ventures' statements that the REIT refused to engage the firm regarding an acquisition proposal.

CLI had requested certain information that it needed to evaluate the proposal, and Rizk never provided the requested information, DeMarco said in a statement.

"Specifically, please provide us with a fully financed offer to acquire the entirety of the Company in a typical equity merger transaction at an attractive price, with a contract or term sheet that provides for all of the significant terms of your proposal," Irvin Reid, a member of Mack-Cali's board, wrote in a Feb. 5 letter to Rizk Ventures Chairman and CEO Thomas Rizk.

That information should include equity and debt financing, the proposed transaction structure and the identity of members of the buying group, he added.

On Feb. 24, Bloomberg reported that Rizk abandoned its takeover proposal after Mack-Cali appeared to have "no genuine intention" of considering a sale of the company.

The REIT "crafted responses to create an appearance of attempting to engage with us while erecting arbitrary and non-commercial obstacles in an effort to justify its often expressed refusal to engage,” Rizk wrote.