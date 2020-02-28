Baird selectively overweights office REITs with three picks

Baird analyst David B. Rodgers picks Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP), and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) as best near-term opportunities in the office REIT sector.

Sees opportunities after a nearly 20% discount to fair value have emerged.

Suggests that investors focus on West Coast and Southeast.

"We believe Metro Boston remains compelling and NYC and greater Washington, DC, remain challenged," he writes.

What's hot — Austin, San Franciso, Seattle, and Tampa.

What's not — Pittsburgh, Manhattan, Metro DC, and Baltimore.

For the sector, Baird estimates 2020 cash same-store NOI growth to be 4.4%, higher than 3.2% in 2019 and 3.8% in 2018.