U.S. crude oil concludes worst week in more than 11 years

The U.S. benchmark oil price (NYSEARCA:USO) plunged 16% in its largest weekly decline since December 2008, as the spread of the coronavirus stokes fears of slowing global demand.

April WTI crude settled -4.9% in today's trade at $44.76/bbl, while April Brent crude finished -3.2% to $50.52/bbl, nearly 14% lower for the week in its steepest drop since January 2016; both front-month contracts marked their lowest settlements since December 2018.

The oil market looks like it is pricing in "demand grinding to a halt," Price Futures analyst Phil Flynn tells MarketWatch. "It's the wild west in crude at this point, and we are at the mercy of the market sentiment."

OPEC and its allies face increased pressure to take action as they prepare to meet next week to discuss the possibility of additional production cuts.

"Brent crude under $50/bbl will be a nightmare scenario for OPEC and may well provoke [a] response of some kind," says OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley.

Interestingly, the beaten-down S&P energy sector (NYSEARCA:XLE) - the market's worst YTD performer with a 25% loss - finished roughly flat today.

