Intelsat to weigh options as FCC denies bigger payout

SES (OTCPK:SGBAF) and Telesat (NASDAQ:LORL) have issued congratulations to the FCC on adopting its C-band Report and Order.

As planned, the panel vote to move forward on freeing up 280 MHz of C-band spectrum for use in 5G deployment.

"This momentous decision is a win-win-win for U.S. leadership in 5G, American taxpayers, and the nearly 120 million U.S. households that rely on the C-band for their cable and broadcast programming," the companies say.

Meanwhile, fellow C-Band Alliance member Intelsat (NYSE:I) says it's going to preserve "all options" after FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said he saw no case for significantly increasing the company's payout for surrendering the midband spectrum.

“We did not believe that the record supported significantly increasing Intelsat’s accelerated relocation payment,” Pai says.

And that stance comes as Democrats on the FCC opposed the multibillion-dollar payout (saying only actual and reasonable relocation costs were necessary), and were joined by Republican opposition including Sen. John Kennedy in criticizing the deal.