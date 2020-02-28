Stocks wrap worst week since 2008; attention now turns to interest rates

Stocks finished their worst week since the 2008 financial crisis, dominated by investor anxiety over the economic impact from the coronavirus epidemic.

The Dow closed the day down 357 points, or -1.4%, but that looks pretty good after the index looked headed for another 1,000-point rout before paring losses in the closing minutes; the S&P 500 dropped 0.8%, and the Nasdaq actually finished flat on the day.

For the week, the Dow plunged more than 12%, the S&P 500 lost 11.5%, and the Nasdaq shed 10.5%, with all three indexes more than 10% below their recent record highs and lodged firmly in correction territory.

Perhaps even more remarkable was the action in the bond markets, where the benchmark 10-year Treasury note tumbled all week long before settling 17 basis points lower at a fresh record low of 1.13%, while the two-year yield plunged 22 bps to 0.88%.

Fed Chairman Powell said this afternoon that the "coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity" and that the central bank would "act as appropriate to support the economy."

Thanks to these moves, the day ended with the Fed funds futures market pointing to a 96% implied likelihood of a 50-bp rate cut in March.

In equities, eight of the 11 S&P sectors ended the day in negative territory, with utilities (-3.3%) the surprise weakest performer, suggesting investors were trying to raise cash, which also was the likely reason behind a sharp drop in prices of precious metals.

Today's trading volume was well above average, as 2.5M shares changed hands at the NYSE floor.

WTI crude oil settled 4.9% lower at $44.76/bbl, capping a 16% loss for the week.