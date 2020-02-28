Evelo CFO, board member resign

In a filing, Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) has disclosed the resignations of its chief financial officer and a board member.

CFO Jonathan Poole has resigned effective March 27, to pursue another professional opportunity. The company will search for a permanent replacement; in the meantime, CEO/President Balkrishan Gill assumed duties as principal financial officer, and Controller Xiaoli Liu takes over as principal accounting officer.

Also, Jose-Carlos Gutiérrez-Ramos resigned from the board upon taking a position as Global Head of Drug Discovery at AbbVie, to avoid potential conflicts of interest.