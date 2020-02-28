Copper futures fall to three-year low on coronavirus worries

Copper prices in China broke below 45K yuan/mt overnight, with the most liquid Shanghai Futures contract closing at 44,390 yuan/mt ($6,332/mt) to its lowest since December 2016, S&P Global Platts reports.

The spread of the coronavirus beyond China to South Korea, Japan and elsewhere has triggered the selling wave amid worries over global copper demand.

Operating rates at copper and aluminum products processors reportedly averaged 59% this week, up from the previous week but still low due to transportation limitations and the lack of downstream orders to support production.

