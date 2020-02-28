Constellation says U.S. sales strong despite coronavirus

Disputing reports that some consumers think they can catch coronavirus from Corona beer, Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) says its U.S. sales remained strong in the four weeks to Feb. 16.

Constellation says dollar sales of Corona Extra rose 5% in the U.S. during the period, nearly doubling the 52-week trend for the brand, citing data from the IRI market research firm.

IRI dollar sales trends for the entire Corona brand family are also outpacing their 52-week trend in the latest four-week and 12-week periods, the company says.

Constellation notes it has little exposure to international markets such as China that have been most affected by the virus.