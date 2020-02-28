Telenav names chief operating officer, chief customer officer

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) has named co-founder Salman Dhanani as its chief operating officer, and Hassan Wahla as chief customer officer.

Both have served as co-presidents of the company's Automotive Business Unit since January 2014.

The board's compensation committee approved adjustments to their pay: Dhanani will receive base salary of $365,000, along with a target incentive amount of $226,333 and merit bonus amount of $250,000. Wahla will get a base salary of $315,000, with target incentive amount of $189,000 and merit bonus amount of $150,000.