Levatich out at Harley-Davidson; Zeitz named interim CEO

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) +4.9% after-hours following news that President and CEO Matthew Levatich has stepped down.

Current board member Jochen Zeitz is named Acting President and CEO as well as Chairman; he will remain Chairman once a new CEO is appointed.

HOG shares have fallen 46% since Levatich took charge in May 2015, and Harley bike sales in the U.S. last year were the lowest in at least 16 years.

Zeitzhas been a Harley board member since 2007, and was Chairman and CEO of sporting goods company PUMA during 1993-2011 as well as CFO during 1993-2005.