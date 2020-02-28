Pembina eyes potential LNG projects in Canada amid Jordan Cove travails

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) is considering developing or taking a stake in one or more liquefaction projects in British Columbia, executives said today, as it struggles to move forward with its proposed Jordan Cove LNG project in Oregon.

Jordan Cove still intrigues us, because our cost to stick with it is nominal, and it has huge upside," CEO Michael Dilger said during today's earnings conference call.

At the same time, "we're looking at a bunch of locations in B.C.," while settling in for a long-term review process of its liquefied natural gas options going forward.

While the LNG market for LNG has been slammed in recent months by low prices, weaker than expected demand and the deepening coronavirus gives, Dilger still wants to seek a path to capitalize on forecasts for tightening supplies around the middle of the decade.

"We want to be in the LNG business," Dilger said.