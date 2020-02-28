NantHealth dips after postmarket earnings

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) - which climbed 26% today to 18-month highs - is giving back some gains after hours, down 5.3% after posting a slightly worse-than-expected loss despite topping revenue views.

Revenues grew 6% overall to $24.2M, primarily driven by new customers in the SaaS business, and gross margin jumped to 63% from 50%.

Gross profit rose to $15.2M from $11.5M.

Along with expense cuts, that led to an adjusted net loss trimmed to $4.9M from a year-ago loss of $9M.

A few weeks ago, the company finalized selling assets tied to its Connected Care business to Masimo for $47.25M.

Cash and equivalents were $5.2M as of Dec. 31.

