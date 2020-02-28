Sanofi to pay $11.85M to resolve drug charity probe

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) says it reached an $11.85M settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve allegations that it used a charity that helps cover Medicare patients' out-of-pocket drug costs as a way to pay them kickbacks to use a high-priced multiple sclerosis drug.

The deal is the latest to result from an industry-wide probe of drugmakers' financial support of patient assistance charities that has resulted in more than $865M in settlements.

The DoJ says Sanofi provided payments to such a charity, The Assistance Fund, not for a charitable purpose but instead to use it as a means to cover the co-pay obligations of Medicare patients using the Lemtrada multiple sclerosis drug.

Sanofi does not admit wrongdoing as part of the settlement, and defends the practice of providing financial support to such charitable groups.