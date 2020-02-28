United Airlines postpones Investor Day

In a filing, United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) says it's postponing next week's Investor Day to September, amid coronavirus concerns.

"As the spread of coronavirus ("COVID-19") has continued and the market reaction has worsened, investor concerns are focused almost exclusively on the near-term impact on demand and how the company is managing it," United says.

"Given that, the company does not believe it is practical to expect that it can have a productive conversation focused on its long-term strategy next week."

The March 5 Investor Day is off, but it will still take part in conferences in March, and says it remains confident in its long-term outlook.