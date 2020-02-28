TAL Education -1.6% after slashing guidance

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) is down 1.6% postmarket after trimming its Q4 guidance due to coronavirus impact.

It now sees Q4 total net revenues of $850M-$8781.9M (growth of 17-20%), down from a previous estimate of $959.1M-$980.9M (and well below consensus for $994.8M).

"The weaker-than-expected revenues are mainly due to the impact of the outbreak of coronavirus in China and precautionary measures taken by the company with respect to its offline business, which was partially offset by the growth in student enrollments in online courses and related revenues for the quarter," it says.