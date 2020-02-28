Century Aluminum may shut Mt. Holly smelter without power deal

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) says it may need to shut its Mt. Holly smelter operations in South Carolina due to high energy costs if it is unable to secure a more favorable power supply agreement.

"If we are unable to secure a long-term power arrangement for 100% of Mt. Holly's power requirements on competitive terms, we may choose, or be forced, to further curtail operations at the plant," Century says in its new 10-K filing.

Century has operated Mt. Holly at 50% of capacity since 2015 while pursuing a long-term power solution.

"Mt. Holly's inability to access the open market for 100% of its power requirements significantly impacts its ability to be competitive in the aluminum industry and puts its continued operation at risk," the company says.