AbbVie venetoclax combo trial misses endpoint

In an update, AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) says in its Phase VIALE-C trial, a venetoclax combination didn't meet its primary endpoint.

The trial addressed venetoclax in combination with low-dose cytarabine (LDAC), vs. LDAC in combination with placebo.

It didn't meet its primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement of overall survival for patients with acute myeloid leukemia who are ineligible for intensive chemotherapy.

It did show a 25% reduction in the risk of death, compared to LDAC with placebo.

"We remain committed to AML patients and our research in AML and other blood cancers," said Chief Medical Officer Neil Gallagher. "The study results, while not statistically significant, are indicative of the clinical activity of venetoclax in combination with low-dose cytarabine."