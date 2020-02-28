Exxon to begin restart of Baton Rouge refinery - Reuters

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) plans to begin restarting its 502.5K bbl/day Baton Rouge, La., refinery this weekend with the largest crude distillation unit, Reuters reports.

The 210K bbl/day PSLA-10 CDU reportedly has been shut along with most units at the refinery since a Feb. 12 pipeline fire.

After PSLA-10 restarts, Exxon would start up a 110K bbl/day gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit, a 45K bbl/day coker, an 18,750 bbl/day alkylation unit, a light-ends unit and a sulfur recovery unit, according to the report.

After the CDU restarts and as early as this weekend, Exxon then plans to restart the second-largest CDU, the 110K bbl/day PSLA-9.