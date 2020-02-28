Utilities no place to hide in this week's stock market rout

Utilities stocks, normally the safest and most boring of all equity investments, were hardly a refuge from the market's stormy week - in fact, the group was today's weakest performer, suggesting investors were trying to raise cash, which also was the likely reason behind a sharp drop in precious metals prices.

The Utilities SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) closed -3.3% today, capping an 11.5% swoon for the week.

The major utility names finished unanimously in the red in today's trade: NEE -1.2% , DUK -3.4% , D -3.8% , SO -4% , AEP -2.8% , EXC -4.5% , SRE -1.1% , XEL -3.9% , WEC -3.4% , ES -3.4% , ED -5.2% , PEG -2.9% , EIX -4.3% , FE -3.7% , ETR -3.2% , PPL -3.1% , DTE -5.3% , AEE -3.1% , CMS -3.8% .

ETFs: XLU, UTG, VPU, GUT, BUI, FUTY, IDU, RYU, FXU, UPW, PUI, SDP, PSCU, FLYT, JHMU, FUGAX, BUYN