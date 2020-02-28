This beleaguered energy stock is going to zero, MKM analyst says

Chesapeake Energy (CHK +5.7% ) shares are stabilizing today after plunging 40% to a record low $0.26 over the first four days of this week, but MKM Partners analyst John Gerdes thinks the stock still isn't low enough.

Gerdes downgraded his rating on Chesapeake to Sell with a zero price target, cut from $1, citing "5%-10% higher capital intensity, approximately 2% lower oil production composition and the uncertainty as to the long term [viability] of the company's capital structure."

The analyst expects Chesapeake's capex to dwindle to $1B by 2024 as production falls by a third and the ratio of net debt to EBITDA rises to 5x from 3.8x.

More than half of the company's planned wells are expected to generate inferior returns, contributing to returns far below the industry median, Gerdes adds.

CHK's average Sell Side Rating is Bearish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.