Coeur Mining upped to Buy at B. Riley FBR on valuation

Coeur Mining (CDE) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a $7.90 price target at B. Riley FBR, but shares nevertheless suffer a beating alongside many other precious metals producers today.

Coeur is down more than 40% YTD, partly due to the news of a writedown and temporary suspension of the Silvertip mine, analyst Adam Graf says, but he believes his valuation remains intact, "especially in light of strong gold price performance and expectations from CDE's three gold operations."

Graf foresees steady Y/Y production resulting in 14% growth in gold revenues during 2020, comprising 72% of total sales for 2020.

With revenues up, and cost down from the Silvertip suspension, Graf expects positive earnings for Coeur starting in Q2 and for the full year.

CDE's average Sell Side Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.