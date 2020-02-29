New coronavirus cases in Oregon and Washington

The CDC says two new cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. are not related directly to travel to China.

A new case was reported in Oregon and the state of Washington.

There are four cases total in the U.S. of community spreading of coronavirus.

Yesterday, the World Health Organization raised its coronavirus risk assessment to "very high," but hasn't labelled the outbreak a global pandemic yet.

