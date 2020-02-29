Cybertruck passes early test with construction pros

Loup Ventures says Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cybertruck is building support in the construction industry based off its conversations with construction pros in the U.S. Midwest that indicated growing interest in EV trucks.

The construction pros showed a higher intent to buy sentiment than anticipated and didn't seem bothered by the "brutalist" design of the Cybertruck. That could be a key point after Ward's Auto pointed out Tesla's tooling costs in production could be low if the flat body panel design is fine with buyers.

The firm now forecasts the segment will account for 15% of Tesla units in its first fully ramped year (likely 2023 given it ships late in 2021) vs. the prior forecast for 5% of total units.

Shares of Tesla fell 26% last week amid the broad market sell-off.