Trump calls for Fed move amid coronavirus fallout

"Our Fed should start being a leader," President Trump said on Saturday at a White House news conference. "We should have the lowest interest rates. We don't have the lowest interest rates. Our Fed rate is higher. You look at Germany, you look at Japan, you look at other countries: many of them have negative rates and we are not put in that position because of our Fed."

"And now we have this problem," he declared, referring to the coronavirus. "You saw where Germany is lowering and also infusing a lot of money into their economy. I haven't heard our Fed say they should do this."

"We could refinance our debt at even lower rates. Our Fed is making us pay more than we should and that's ridiculous."

Trump will hold another press conference today on the latest coronavirus developments at 1:30 pm ET.