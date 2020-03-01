First U.S. coronavirus death in Washington state

A Washington state man in his 50s with underlying health issues became the first U.S. coronavirus fatality, although he had no history of travel or contact with a known COVID-19 case.

Washington state governor Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency on Saturday following the man's death.

Combating the spread of the virus, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers would take up a coronavirus spending bill next week "to advance a strong emergency funding supplemental package that fully addresses the scale and seriousness of this public health crisis."