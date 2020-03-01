3M bolsters N95 face mask production

In Aberdeen, South Dakota, more than 650 employees at one of 3M's (NYSE:MMM) largest manufacturing plants are working overtime to increase face mask output.

"We immediately ramped up production in this facility," said facility manager Andy Rehder. "We have capacity to do that and we did that immediately... really from a more standard five-day to a seven-day week."

The Department of Health and Human Services said earlier this week the U.S. currently has a stockpile of roughly 30M N95 masks, but needs nearly 300M amid rising risks from the U.S. coronavirus outbreak.