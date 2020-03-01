Automakers rush to secure supply lines

Identifying a potential parts shortage, General Motors (NYSE:GM) has airlifted supplies for its North American truck production, according to United Auto Workers officials.

Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) has also said it's seeking alternative suppliers, while Toyota (NYSE:TM) and auto suppliers Dana (NYSE:DAN) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) have established teams, task forces and war rooms to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak.

Earlier this week, Moody’s Investor Service cut its global vehicle sales forecast to be down 2.5% in 2020 instead of a decline of 0.9%.