Russia OK with oil prices, prepared to act

Current oil prices are "acceptable" for the Russian budget and economy, according to President Vladimir Putin, though "it is difficult to predict how long-term the trend will be."

The fact that Russia has large financial reserves to cushion the impact of turbulence in the oil market "doesn't eliminate the need for action, including in cooperation with our foreign partners," he added.

The past week was the worst for the crude market since the 2008 financial crash and "we need to be prepared for a variety of scenarios."

The latest meeting of OPEC and its allies is scheduled for March 5-6 in Vienna.

