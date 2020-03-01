Global markets 'should calm down' - WHO chief

"Global markets... should calm down and try to see the reality," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the International Humanitarian Forum in Riyadh. "We need to continue to be rational. Irrationality doesn't help."

"We need to go into the numbers, we need to go into the facts, and do the right thing instead of panicking. Panic and fear is the worst."

"Based on the facts on the ground, containment is possible," Ghebreyesus added. "But the window of opportunity for containing it is narrowing. So we need to preparing side by side for a pandemic."