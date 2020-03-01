Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (-10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $457.47M (+3.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MDRX has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.