Boingo Wireless Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 (-$0.01 year ago) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $69.74M (+2.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, WIFI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.