Latest coronavirus developments

Live updating coronavirus map

South Korea recorded 586 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the nationwide total to 3,786. The number was a fall from Saturday, which saw 813 new cases.

12 new UK cases have been confirmed, taking the country total to 35.

Iran’s death toll from coronavirus reached 54, and the number of infected cases jumped to 978.

An Italian health official warned of a “tsunami” effect on the hospital system as confirmed coronavirus cases in Italy rose to 1,128. There have been 29 deaths in Italy; all previously suffered from serious health issues.

The number of cases in France jumped to 100, from 38 on Friday.

Spain has 73 confirmed cases of coronavirus. It said today it won't raise its alert level for the time being.

The American Physical Society cancelled one of the world’s major international scientific conferences about a day before it was due to start.

UK health secretary Matt Hancock said it may need to isolate affected cities and bring doctors out of retirement to treat and diagnose patients.

Two Chinese doctors fighting coronavirus on the front-line died, at least one from overwork after working for 33 consecutive days.