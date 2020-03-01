Macau casino revenue all but disappears in February

Gaming revenue in Macau plunged 87.8% in February to 3.10B patacas ($387M) with casinos closed for 15 days and sparse traffic for the balance of the month.

Macau gross gaming revenue is down 49.9% YTD.

Estimates on March GGR range for a fall of anywhere between 70% to 85%, and some analysts don't expect traffic to return to normal levels until Q4.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

