JD.com Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.8B (+21.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, JD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.