Tilray Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.38 (-15.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $55.52M (+257.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, TLRY has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.