DENTSPLY SIRONA Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (+29.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.09B (+2.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, XRAY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.