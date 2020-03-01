Stock market futures dip; BOJ promises support

U.S. stock market futures are down 1.1% as traders digest the weekend's rush of coronavirus news.

Across the Atlantic, FTSE 100 futures are down 2.38% and DAX futures are off 1.5% .

The Nikkei 225 Index opened with 1.2% drop .

Global coronavirus deaths passed the 3K mark earlier today, with the outbreak now reaching 65 different nations.

The Bank of Japan will "strive to provide ample liquidity and ensure stability in financial markets through appropriate market operations and asset purchases," says Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, in a statement on the bank's website.

Fed chief Jay Powell said something similar late in the session on Friday, and at least a few expect a pre-opening rate cut from the Fed tonight or tomorrow morning.