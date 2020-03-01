Futures +2% as traders mull central bank action

U.S. stock index futures opened down more than 1% as did Japan's Nikkei index. That's reversed over the last few minutes, with the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) now up 0.4% and the Nikkei (NYSEARCA:EWJ) ahead 0.2% .

Like the Fed's Jay Powell on Friday afternoon, the BOJ's Haruhiko Kuroda today is promising necessary action to support markets. One suspects the ECB may say something similar in a few hours, and perhaps a coordinated central bank rate cut or QE might come in the near future.

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) is recouping some of its recent losses, up 2% to $1,600 per ounce.