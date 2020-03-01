Chiefs, ministers reach potential deal in Canada pipeline dispute

A Wet'suwet'en hereditary chief and Canadian and British Columbia government ministers say they have reached a tentative arrangement in the dispute over the Coastal GasLink pipeline that has caused protests and rail blockades.

The details of the proposal are not yet known, as the ministers say the deal first must reviewed by the Wet'suwet'en people.

B.C.'s Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser says while the TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) pipeline at the heart of the dispute is approved and underway, the talks have helped develop a protocol to deal with such projects in the future.

One of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary leaders says the proposal represents an important milestone but that hereditary chiefs remain opposed to the pipeline in their traditional territory.

Coastal GasLink says it "appreciates" that Wet'suwet'en title and rights have been identified, but the company has permits in place and intends to resume construction activities on Monday.