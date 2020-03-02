Suri to step down as Nokia CEO

Struggling to gain a foothold in the 5G market, Nokia (NYSE:NOK) CEO Rajeev Suri is stepping down after just over half a decade at the helm of the Finnish network firm.
He'll be replaced by Pekka Lundmark, the outgoing CEO of Fortum Oyj, amid reports that Nokia is exploring strategic options.
In October, Nokia suspended its dividend and cut its earnings guidance, triggering a 23% decline for its share price in a single day, while over the past 12 months, the company has lost about a third of its market value.