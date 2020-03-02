China leads gains in Asia on stimulus bets

Major markets in Asia attempted to bounce back Monday after sharp losses last week, with the Shanghai Composite closing the session up 3.2% as investors pinned their hopes on a wave of central bank stimulus.

That would help cushion the economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak, which battered China's factory sector in February.

Fresh data showed Markit/Caixin's China manufacturing PMI dropping to 40.3 vs. 51.1 in January, while the official PMI from the National Bureau of Statistics slipped to 35.7 - the lowest level on record.

Nikkei +1% ; Hang Seng +0.8% ; KOSPI +0.8% ; Sensex +1.7%

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, CQQQ, ASHR, YINN, MCHI, TDF, EWH, KBA, CAF, YANG, GXC, TAO, CYB, CHIQ, CHIX