The eurozone's third-largest economy is injecting €3.6B into its economy to mitigate the largest outbreak of coronavirus in Europe.

Tax credits will be introduced for companies that reported a 25% drop in revenues, as well as tax cuts and extra cash for the health system.

The package will amount to 0.2% of GDP, and would come in addition to €900M worth of measures unveiled on Friday for the most severely hit regions.

FTSE MIB +0.4% to 22,072.

ETFs: EWI, HEWI, FLIY