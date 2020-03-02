World growth to slow sharply in 2020 - OECD

Global output is expected to fall during the first three months of this year due to the coronavirus, putting the economy at risk of recession, according to fresh forecasts from the OECD.

In its "best case" scenario, the global economy would grow by 2.4% during 2020 (vs. 2.9% last year), before rebounding in 2021.

However, the recovery won't be immediate, and some lost output would never be recovered. "It's not like it plunges and then it recovers quickly," said Laurence Boone, the OECD’s chief economist.